    Dear Comrade AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Good Start For Vijay Deverakonda’s Movie

    By
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda, the star of films such as Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, is currently in the limelight because of his latest movie Dear Comrade that released yesterday (July 26, 2019) amidst much fanfare. The romantic-drama, directed by Bharat Kamma, marks the second collaboration between the 'Rowdy' and his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which is its biggest attraction. As per initial estimates, Dear Comrade has opened on a good note at the AP and TS box office.

    Day 1 Collections

    As per initial reports, Dear Comrade collected a share of around Rs 6 crore at the AP and TS box office on Day 1 and opened on a fair note. One is likely to get a clearer picture once the official figures are revealed.

    Mixed Fortunes

    Dear Comrade reportedly did pretty well in Nizam with most shows witnessing a good occupancy. It, however, struggled to make an impact in the mass centres where it faced stiff competition from iSmart Shankar. The buzz is that the film has failed to work with the masses as it is not a commercial potboiler.

    A Crucial Release

    Unlike Vijay Deverakonda's previous release, Dear Comrade has hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada) and this makes it a big deal for all concerned. If the film works at the box office, it might establish the NOTA hero as a force to be reckoned with. All in all, this is a high-stakes affair.

    The WOM Is Mixed

    The general feeling is that Dear Comrade is a decent attempt at storytelling that is let down by a slow second half. As such, the WOM is not too positive and this might prove to be a cause of worry once the initial hype dies down.

    The Road Ahead...

    Dear Comrade is likely to witness good growth over the weekend and rake in the moolah. While it might face some difficulties in B and C centres, it will most probably exceed expectations in the urban areas.

