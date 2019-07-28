Dear Comrade AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 2): Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Has A Decent Day

Day 2 Collections

According to early estimates, Dear Comade collected around Rs 4 crore at the AP/TS box office on Saturday (July 27, 2019) and remained the top choice of the target audience. The actual figure might be higher than these estimates if the offline booking is better than expected.

Could The Collections Have Been Better?

Dear Comrade received mixed reviews from critics with most of them criticising the film's second half for being too slow. The ordinary WOM and the lack of mass elements seem to have prevented Dear Comrade from performing to its full potential on its first Saturday, which is an alarming development.

An Important Release

Unlike Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade has hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada), which makes it the makes film of Vijay Deverakonda's career. If Dear Comrade becomes a success, it might open new avenues for the young hero. However, if it underperforms, it might take a toll on the star's popularity.

The Way Ahead

Dear Comrade is likely to show a good jump in collections on Sunday (July 28, 2019) especially in the big cities. However, the growth might not be as good as expected in most mass centres. Either way, the next few days are crucial for Dear Comrade.