    Dear Comrade AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 4): Did The Movie Pass The Monday Test?

    Dear Comrade, one of the most ambitious movies of the year, hit screens on Friday (July 26, 2019) and opened to a solid response at the AP/TS box office. However, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer witnessed a drop in collections on Saturday (July 27, 2019), which upset the 'Rowdy Army'. Dear Comrade also struggled on Sunday (July 28, 2019) and ended its first weekend on a poor note. Now, the initial reports for Day 4 are out and they not too encouraging.

    Dear Comrade Day 4 Collections

    According to the early estimates, Dear Comrade had a weak first Monday (July 29, 2019) and collected a share of Rs 2 crore at the AP/TS box office. The actual figures could be a bit higher provided the offline ticket sales are better than expected.

    The Finer Details

    Dear Comrade has done reasonably well in the bigger cities, however, it has failed to deliver the goods in most mass centres. Moreover, it has fared rather terribly in the Ceded region where it might not recover even 50 per cent of the investment at the end of its theatrical run.

    A Major Setback

    Dear Comrade, which hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil), is the biggest movie of Vijay Deverakonda ‘s career. It had the potential to establish him as a ‘pan-South' star. However, as its box office performance is lacklustre, Dear Comrade is likely to end up being a major major setback for the young sensation.

    The WOM Is Not Positive

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's crackling chemistry is one of the major highlights of Dear Comrade. However, it isn't enough to make the film a must-watch. The general feeling is that the film suffers due to some ordinary writing and a weak second half. As such, the WOM is not too positive, which seems to have slowed down Dear Comrade big time.

    To Conclude

    As the WOM is not favourable, Dear Comrade is likely to slow down even further in the coming days and end its box office run on a disappointing note. Enough said!

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
