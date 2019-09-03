Dear Comrade Becomes A Hit On Amazon Prime: Rowdies Hail Vijay Deverakonda's Movie
The much-hyped Dear Comrade, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, hit screens on July 26, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. It, however, failed to click with the masses and this proved to be its downfall. Now, the critically acclaimed movie has finally got the recognition it deserved. Dear Comrade, which arrived on Amazon Prime a short while ago, has impressed fans big time.
Vimal Kiran @vimalkirank
Recently happened to watch #DearComrade movie in our home theatre. What a movie
@bharatkamma
👍🏻 and what a brilliant performance by both leads
@TheDeverakonda
and
@iamRashmika
👏We had a great movie time with family. Thank you all. Keep up.
Rowdylove :) @_Rowdylove
these shots are enough to prove why #vijaydeverakonda is considered one of the finest actors of this generation.
His eyes speak.❤
He truly deserve many awards for his performance in #DearComrade
Rashmika is no less.
I hope she bags a filmfare next year for DC.❤
Viswajith @ursviswajith
Seen #DearComrade last night..Don't know why the movie has got that much of Negative publicity..Bcoz of believing that I missed the movie in theatre..and I'm feeling regret now..
@TheDeverakonda
..you just nailed in your role
@iamRashmika
your just awesome..
Shabina Farveen @shabiinaaa
I wanted to watch #DearComrade desperately because I was so impressed with Rashmika's performance in the trailer. That low make-up look and showing her as a cricketer. It was inspiring. It is a wonderful movie which will always stay close to my heart. Forever.
Godwin Kontham @GKontham
Such a mature movie by BHARAT KAMMA #DearComrade .For the same good performance by #vijaydevarkonda #rashmikamadanna ..As a person need to learn a lot from this movie what life is and what relationships(any) all about....
So, did you manage to watch Dear Comrade on Amazon Prime? Did you like it? Comments, please!
(Social media posts are unedited)