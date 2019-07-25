Dear Comrade Box Office Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda Assured To Get A Career-best Opening?
Dear Comrade is slowly drawing all the attention of the Telugu movie lovers as the Vijay Deverakonda starrer will be hitting the theatres tomorrow (July 25, 2019). The buzz surrounding the movie is quite good and it rightly deserves every bit of attention as Dear Comrade is the first major release of Vijay Deverakonda in 2019. The expectations on the movie as well as its box office performance are pretty high and Dear Comrade will love to capitalise on the hype that it has already received. Will the Vijay Deverakonda starrer set new records at the box office? Read Dear Comrade box office prediction report to know more about this.
Theatre Count
In AP/TS alone, Dear Comrade is releasing in around 750 plus theatres. Reports suggest that the movie has got around 320 screens in Andhra Pradesh and these are definitely good numbers.
One Of The Biggest Releases
At the same time, if the reports are anything to go by that Dear Comrade will be releasing in above 1200 screens across India and 1500 screens across the globe. It is sure to become one of the biggest ever releases of Vijay Deverakonda and also the best among the young Tollywood heroes. Take a look at the split up here
Nizam - 280+
Ceeded - 150+
Andhra- 320+
APTG - 750+
Ka- 140+
Kerala - 100
Tamilnadu - 170+
ROI- 100+
Total India - 1260+
OS - 220+
WW - 1500~
The Online Booking
The pre-booking for Dear Comrade had commenced a few days ago. The advance booking is solid for the movie with morning shows in many of the centres having already been sold out. The pre-booking for the evening shows are also pretty impressive.
A Huge Opening Guaranteed
With such a huge release and good pre-booking that the film has received so far, it is of sure that Dear Comrade will be getting a huge opening. In all probabilities, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to register his career-best opening so far by overtaking the day 1 collections that his blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam had registered.
Well, the stage is set for a huge opening. If the reviews turn out to be good, Dear Comrade is sure to become a sensation all across South India and thus elevating the stardom of Vijay Deverakonda further.