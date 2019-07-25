Dear Comrade Box Office Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda Assured To Get A Career-best Opening?

Theatre Count

In AP/TS alone, Dear Comrade is releasing in around 750 plus theatres. Reports suggest that the movie has got around 320 screens in Andhra Pradesh and these are definitely good numbers.

One Of The Biggest Releases

At the same time, if the reports are anything to go by that Dear Comrade will be releasing in above 1200 screens across India and 1500 screens across the globe. It is sure to become one of the biggest ever releases of Vijay Deverakonda and also the best among the young Tollywood heroes. Take a look at the split up here

Nizam - 280+

Ceeded - 150+

Andhra- 320+

APTG - 750+

Ka- 140+

Kerala - 100

Tamilnadu - 170+

ROI- 100+

Total India - 1260+

OS - 220+

WW - 1500~

The Online Booking

The pre-booking for Dear Comrade had commenced a few days ago. The advance booking is solid for the movie with morning shows in many of the centres having already been sold out. The pre-booking for the evening shows are also pretty impressive.

A Huge Opening Guaranteed

With such a huge release and good pre-booking that the film has received so far, it is of sure that Dear Comrade will be getting a huge opening. In all probabilities, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to register his career-best opening so far by overtaking the day 1 collections that his blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam had registered.