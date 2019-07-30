Dear Comrade Box Office Verdict: Is The Vijay Deverakonda Movie On Its Way To Being A Flop?

First Weekend Collections

Despite the mixed reviews, Dear Comrade managed to fetch decent collections on its first weekend. It didn't witness a drastic drop during the first three days and the worldwide share of the film stood at around Rs 18 crore.

Huge Dip In Numbers

However, the reports that have come reveal that the film witnessed a major drop on Monday, which was a worrying sign for the team. Some of the shocking reports claim that the film just managed to fetch a share of less than Rs 1 crore, which is a very disappointing figure for a big movie on its first Monday.

At Overseas Centres

After getting a superb start at the US box office, Dear Comrade slowed down a bit on the weekend. Certain reports on Twitter claim that there was a drastic decline in the movie's collections on Monday.

Dubbed Versions Fare Better

However, Dear Comrade's dubbed versions have performed better, so far. It seems like the other language audiences have lapped up the film. Especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the film has shown promising signs by doing a decent business, in line with the expectations.

The Verdict

Dear Comrade had done a solid pre-release business and reports suggest that the film will have to collect around Rs 34 crore to break-even. Considering the present momentum of the movie, it would be hard for Dear Comrade to reach the destination.