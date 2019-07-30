Dear Comrade Box Office Verdict: Is The Vijay Deverakonda Movie On Its Way To Be A Flop?
It would be fair to say that Dear Comrade came with a lot of expectations. Vijay Deverakonda, being a huge star that he is now, was expected to deliver a gigantic hit, on the lines of his previous blockbusters like Geetha Govindam, Arjun Reddy, Taxiwala, etc. But, the initial reports that Dear Comrade received from the viewers gave a hint that they are not completely happy with the film's output. Now, it seems like Dear Comrade is in danger as far as box office prospects are considered. Read to know further details regarding this.
First Weekend Collections
Despite the mixed reviews, Dear Comrade managed to fetch decent collections on its first weekend. It didn't witness a drastic drop during the first three days and the worldwide share of the film stood at around Rs 18 crore.
Huge Dip In Numbers
However, the reports that have come reveal that the film witnessed a major drop on Monday, which was a worrying sign for the team. Some of the shocking reports claim that the film just managed to fetch a share of less than Rs 1 crore, which is a very disappointing figure for a big movie on its first Monday.
At Overseas Centres
After getting a superb start at the US box office, Dear Comrade slowed down a bit on the weekend. Certain reports on Twitter claim that there was a drastic decline in the movie's collections on Monday.
Dubbed Versions Fare Better
However, Dear Comrade's dubbed versions have performed better, so far. It seems like the other language audiences have lapped up the film. Especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the film has shown promising signs by doing a decent business, in line with the expectations.
The Verdict
Dear Comrade had done a solid pre-release business and reports suggest that the film will have to collect around Rs 34 crore to break-even. Considering the present momentum of the movie, it would be hard for Dear Comrade to reach the destination.
If that is the case, Dear Comrade might end up as a flop at the box office. It needs to be seen whether the film can work on some big magic so as to escape from this.