Dear Comrade Closing Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda Receives Shock Of Epic Proportions

A Big Flop

According to reports, Dear Comrade has ended its box office run with a worldwide share of Rs 20 crore and proved to be a failure of epic proportions. The AP/TS share stands at merely Rs 13 crore, which many feel is completely unacceptable given Vijay Deverakonda's immense popularity.

Low Recovery

Dear Comrade had done a pre-release business of around Rs 34 crore and become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. As the film has recovered merely 63 per cent of the investment, several distributors have suffered big losses.

Rejected By The Masses

While Dear Comrade did decent business in the urban areas, it failed to strike a chord with fans in most B and C centres where the film proved to be no match for Ram's iSmart Shankar. However, the biggest shock came from Ceded where Dear Comrade ended its run with a paltry share of Rs 1.13 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda Deeply Hurt?

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly quite hurt by the Dear Comrade debacle. He refused to interact with the media during a recently-held event, which upset his well-wishers.

The Road Ahead

Once Vijay Deverakonda gets over the Dear Comrade debacle, he is likely to turn his attention to his film with Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna, tentatively titled 'Love Failure'. The buzz is that he might also team up with mass director Puri Jagannadh for Double iSmart, a sequel to iSmart Shankar.