English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dear Comrade Controversy: Rashmika Mandanna Gets Slut-shamed For Her Lip-lock With Vijay Deverakonda

    By
    |

    Last year, actress Rashmika Mandanna became the talk of the town when Geetha Govindam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. In fact, it emerged as one of the most successful small films of the year. The movie, touted to be a romantic-comedy, saw the Kannada beauty act opposite Vijay Deverakonda and become the new sweetheart of Tollywood.

    Now, she is back in the limelight, courtesy her latest film Dear Comrade which has her paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda again. The film's teaser was released yesterday (March 17, 2019) and landed in controversy as it featured a lip-lock between Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda.

    Several fans trolled and slut-shamed the beauty in the most heartless way possible.

    Rakesh raki @RakeshR91482340

    Plz continue with simple Behaviour we are not expect any lip kiss Be with good nature

    Aham bramhasmi‏ @RamanjiRummy

    I don't know why makers add kissing scenes in movies? It is not imp if movie is good and it's not work if movie is bad.

    Abhishek Darshan‏ @rsabhidacchu

    This lip kiss was required...?????even thou u lost Rakshit... From d movie GG & Vijaya.... Again & again wt good apap

    ವಿನು(Vinu)‏ @vinayprakash58

    one more blockbuster FLOP film ready... to make money,fame ppl to go any low level

    Santosh H‏ @Santosh07982424

    En madam Kiss scene idre film super hit aagutta....No way Chance ella.. Kannada fans once again hate you

    Interestingly, Rashmika was slut-shamed during the promotions of Geetha Govindam as well. In fact, back then, her detractors had even gone to the extent of saying that her bold scenes with Vijay Deverakonda were responsible for her breakup with Kannada star Rakshit Shetty. Trolling, the ugliest side of social media, is completely unacceptable and needs to stop ASAP. On a related note, we hope that Rashmika stays strong and lets her work do the talking.

    Read more about: rashmika mandanna dear comrade
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue