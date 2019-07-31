Dear Comrade Debacle: A Warning For Prabhas Starrer Saaho?

Dear Comrade Fiasco Scares 'Darlings'

The much-hyped Dear Comrade, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, hit screens on Friday (July 26, 2019) and opened to a solid response at the ticket window. Sadly, it never clicked with the Telugu audience and this resulted in its downfall. Many in the industry feel that Saaho too might meet a similar fate.

Misread The Pulse Of The Audience?

The general feeling is that Dear Comrade flopped as it was not in sync with the sensibilities of the Telugu audience, which normally prefers commercial cinema over its realistic counterpart. The Telugu songs of Saaho have a dubbed feel to them, which suggests that the makers aren't too particular about the film catering to the Telugu sensibilities. As such, the Sujeeth directorial too might struggle after hitting screens.

Bad Strategy?

Vijay Deverakonda promoted Dear Comrade extensively in non-Telugu markets, which helped the dubbed versions fare better than expected. However, this did not make much of a difference as the film bombed in the Telugu states. Saaho too is likely to be promoted as a 'pan-India' film, which might haunt the team if the movie fails in the Telugu states.

To Conclude...

The Dear Comrade debacle is bound to affect Vijay Deverakonda's standing in the industry while shattering his dreams of becoming a 'pan-South' hero. Let us hope that Saaho team takes measures to ensure that the film clicks with all and sundry while helping Prabhas reach new heights.