Dear Comrade Debacle: Young Star's Old Tweet Haunts Vijay Deverakonda Fans

Second Big Blow

Last year, too Vijay Deverakonda suffered a big setback when his Tamil movie NOTA sank without a trace at the box office and failed to click with fans. Dear Comrade is his second big dud in nine months, which is not good for for his career.

More Embarrassment

Shortly after the NOTA debacle, young actor Nikhil had taken a dig at Vijay Deverakonda and asked him to stop showing 'unnecessary attitude'

"For ppl who think The World Revolves around them .... nd throw unnecessary Attitude around.. DUDE UR NOT THAT IMPORTANT... Every Actor only Competes with Himself. We r but a drop in the ocean called Movie Making Hype Less... Work More," (sic) Nikhil had tweeted.

With Dear Comrade failing to live up to expectations, these harsh comments have gained prominence once again.

Will Vijay Deverakonda React?

Post the NOTA fiasco, Vijay Deverakonda had taken resaponsibility for the debacle and won the hearts of countless movie buffs. He had also made it clear that he was proud of being associated with the movie. Given this past incident, it will be worth watching how he reacts to the Dear Comrade's lacklustre performance.

The Road Ahead

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in a film with Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna, which has reportedly been titled Love Failure. A short while ago, he had agreed to star in the sports film Hero. However, the buzz is that the film has either been shelved or put on hold.