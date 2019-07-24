Dear Comrade FIRST REVIEW Is Out; The Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Is A Stunning Love Story
The wait for Dear Comrade is slowly coming to an end with the Vijay Deverakonda movie all set to hit the theatres. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film is in the watchlist of the majority of the Telugu audiences. At the same time, Dear Comrade has also garnered the attention of the moviegoers across South India with the film set for a simultaneous release in four languages. Now, here is one more interesting news, which would leave all Dear Comrade fans further excited about the Vijay Deverakonda movie. Read Dear Comrade first review here to get more details regarding this.
Karan Johar Is Floored With Dear Comrade
The first review of Dear Comrade has come from none other than one of the top directors of the Indian film industry. Yes, we are talking about Karan Johar, who was one among the first persons to have watched the film. A mighty-impressed Karan Johar has announced that Dharma Productions will be remaking this film in Hindi.
A Love Story
Karan Johar was all praises for the movie and called it a very intense and powerful love story. He was in awe of the performances, direction as well as the music by Justin Prabhakaran. Well, the songs of the film have already emerged chartbusters.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
These two top stars play the lead roles in Dear Comrade and they are teaming up after the huge success of Geetha Govindam. Karan Johar's tweet commends the stars' brilliant performances in the film.
Sky-High Expectations
Already, the trailer had created good expectations among the audiences. Now, Karan Johar's tweet has furthered those expectations. It seems like Vijay Deverakonda is set to come up with yet another major hit, which would cater to all sections of the audiences.
Dear Comrade is sure to get a fiery start at the box office and the advance booking for the movie in most of the centres has already begun.