English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dear Comrade FIRST REVIEW Is Out; The Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Is A Stunning Love Story

    By
    |

    The wait for Dear Comrade is slowly coming to an end with the Vijay Deverakonda movie all set to hit the theatres. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film is in the watchlist of majority of the Telugu audiences. At the same time, Dear Comrade has also garnered the attention of the moviegoers across South India with the film set for a simultaneous release in four different languages. Now, here is one more interesting news, which would leave all Dear Comrade fans further more excited about the Vijay Deverakonda movie. Read Dear Comrade first review here to get more details regarding this.

    Karan Johar Is Floored With Dear Comrade

    The first review of Dear Comrade has come up from none other than one of the top directors of the Indian film industry. Yes, we are talking about Karan Johar, who was one among the first persons to have watched the film. A mighty-impressed Karan Johar has announced that Dharma Productions will be remaking this film in Hindi.

    A Love Story

    Karan Johar was all praises for the movie and called it a very intense and powerful love story. He was in awe of the performances, direction as well as the music by Justin Prabhakaran. Well, the songs of the film have already emerged chartbusters.

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

    These two top stars play the lead roles in Dear Comrade and they are teaming up after the huge success of Geetha Govindam. Karan Johar's tweet commends the stars' brilliant performance in the film.

    Sky-High Expectations

    Already, the trailer had created good expectations among the audiences. Now, Karan Johar's tweet has furthered those expectations. It seems like Vijay Deverakonda is set to come up with yet another major hit, which would cater to all sections of the audiences.

    Dear Comrade is sure to get a fiery start at the box office and the advance booking for the movie in most of the centres has already begun.

    More DEAR COMRADE News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue