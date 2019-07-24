Dear Comrade FIRST REVIEW Is Out; The Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Is A Stunning Love Story

Karan Johar Is Floored With Dear Comrade

The first review of Dear Comrade has come up from none other than one of the top directors of the Indian film industry. Yes, we are talking about Karan Johar, who was one among the first persons to have watched the film. A mighty-impressed Karan Johar has announced that Dharma Productions will be remaking this film in Hindi.

A Love Story

Karan Johar was all praises for the movie and called it a very intense and powerful love story. He was in awe of the performances, direction as well as the music by Justin Prabhakaran. Well, the songs of the film have already emerged chartbusters.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

These two top stars play the lead roles in Dear Comrade and they are teaming up after the huge success of Geetha Govindam. Karan Johar's tweet commends the stars' brilliant performance in the film.

Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film pic.twitter.com/IRZJ7fTZ9L — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2019

Sky-High Expectations

Already, the trailer had created good expectations among the audiences. Now, Karan Johar's tweet has furthered those expectations. It seems like Vijay Deverakonda is set to come up with yet another major hit, which would cater to all sections of the audiences.