Dear Comrade First Song Is Out; 'Nee Neeli Kannullona' Is Sure To Get Millions Of Hits!

Dear Comrade will be Vijay Deverakonda's next film to release in the theatres and the wait for the film is already on. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and it brings back the Geetha Govindam pair once again on screen.

Earlier, the makers of Dear Comrade had released the official teaser of the film, which garnered wide appreciation from all quarters. Recently, the team also announced the release of the first song from the film on Rashmika Mandanna's birthday. Now, the makers of the film have come up with first song from the movie and it released at 11:11 AM.

Nee Neeli Kannullona song released by Dear Comrade team is a lovely number which is sure to rule the hearts. The soulful song has been sung by Gowtham Bharadwaj V. The music, the vocals and the lyrics are equally amazing. It is one such song, which is sure to get millions of hits in the days to come. The songs of the film have been set to tune by Justin Prabhakaran.

Dear Comrade has been directed by Bharat Kamma. Earlier, it was reported that Dear Comrade will release on May 31, 2019 but later certain reports came in that the makers might postpone the release date a bit.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Gets Trolled By Vijay Deverakonda On Her Birthday; DEETS INSIDE!