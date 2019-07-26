Dear Comrade Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1; Rowdies Are Upset
Dear Comrade, one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year, arrived in theatres earlier today (July 26, 2019) amidst much fanfare much to the delight of the 'Rowdy Army'. The romantic-drama, directed by Bharat Kamma, marks Vijay Deverakonda's second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna and this is one of its biggest highlights. Now, here is a shocking update about the movie. In a shocking development, Dear Comrade has fallen prey to piracy within hours of its release. The full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download.
The leak is likely to affect Dear Comrade's box office collections big time, which is quite unfortunate.
Meanwhile, Dear Comrade has taken social media by storm. Here are the top tweets about the film.
Paul Oommen @Paul_Oommen
#DearComradeAn intense romantic thriller. The character played by @TheDeverakonda refuses to leave behind the angry young man's qualities from Arjun Reddy. It's a pretty long movie but keeps you entertained. @iamRashmika was refreshing.#DearComradeOnJuly26 #DearComradereview
CINEMAKARAN @cinema_karan
#DearComrade - (3.25/5)A beautiful as well as intense love story between the Comrades. Yes, @iamRashmika too. The film has its most lovable moments in the first half. The second half shows slow pace. Director Bharath deserves a bunch of applause for his attempt.
Shruti Bhumi Reddy @ShrutiReddyy
A film has the ability to convey a message and to inspire society, yet very few people choose to do so! Proud of the Team #DearComrade for such a wonderful attempt @bharatkamma@TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial
Rj Vinodh Acharya @Rjvinodhacharya
watched #dearcomrade 😍 today in tamil which was really good love moving. felt natural play of @TheDeverakonda and @iamRashmika. congtratz 👏🤝 really like ths lineவரும் போது சந்தோசம் தரும் காதல் போகும் போது சோகத்தை தருவது ஏன்?#DearComradeFromToday #DearComradeOnJuly26th
Sai @AsstDirectorSai
Loved this #DearComrade - again a beautiful movie from Rowdy. Last 30 minutes is electrifying & Justified d title. Bobby @TheDeverakonda & Lilly @iamRashmika steals our heart. @justin_tunes music is Awesome! Hearty wishes to the director @bharatkamma, #VijayDeverakonda & Team