Dear Comrade Gets Beaten By iSmart Shankar? Top Director Takes Jibe At Vijay Deverakonda Movie!

Ram Gopal Varma At It Again

Ram Gopal Varma has already showered praises on iSmart Shankar, the film which has impressed him a lot. Most recently, the top director took to his Twitter account to draw a comparison between iSmart Shankar and Dear Comrade.

RGV Compares Collections of Both Films

The director has sent out the box office collection report of various films that are being played at RTC X Roads, which is one among the major centres in Hyderabad. In the chart, the collections of Dear Comrade are lesser than that of iSmart Shankar.

is issmart shankar more Issmart than nonissmart comrade or is nonissmart comrade not more issmart than Shankar? Truth only RAM’s VIJAYam knows pic.twitter.com/vVkxIg4kO0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 28, 2019

RGV's Tweet Regarding iSmart Shankar and Vijay Deverakonda

Ram Gopal Varma has also sent out a cryptic tweet through which he has seemingly taken a jibe at Dear Comrade. He has asked whether iSmart Shankar is smarter than Dear Comrade. "is issmart shankar more Issmart than nonissmart comrade or is nonissmart comrade not more issmart than Shankar? Truth only RAM's VIJAYam knows", the director wrote. - (sic)

Dear Comrade and iSmart Shankar

Dear Comrade has opened to mixed reviews in theatres and enjoyed a decent opening at the box office. However, the movie's arrival has not slowed down iSmart Shankar's race at the box office and the Ram Pothineni movie is on its way to becoming a huge hit. Let us wait and see what would happen in the upcoming days.