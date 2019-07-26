Dear Comrade Movie Review: Live Updates About The Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

A Crucial Release For Vijay Deverakonda

Dear Comrade is slated to hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada), which makes it a crucial movie for all concerned. If the film does well at the box office, it might help Vijay Deverakonda expand his fan base big time.

Will Rashmika Get A Hit?

Last year, Rashmika Mandanna became the latest sweetheart of Telugu cinema when she delivered a charming performance in Geetha Govindam. Sadly, Devadas did not do too well at the box office. As such, the Kodava beauty will be hoping to get her Tollywood career back on track with Dear Comrade.

An Intense Romantic Story

The terrific trailer of Dear comrade suggests that there are going to be quite a few intimate scenes between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika in the movie. While taking about the passionate scenes, the NOTA hero had recently attacked a certain section of the media for questioning him about his ‘lip-lock' with the young lady.

The Buzz Is Good

Dear Comrade's worldwide theatrical rights have been acquired for Rs 34 crore, which is an impressive number. Early estimates suggest that the film is set to open on an awesome note, which might help it break-even ASAP and rake in big profits for all concerned.

A High-stakes Affair

Dear Comrade is being remade in Hindi by Karan Johar. The popular director recently watched the movie and praised it big time. If Dear Comrade does well at the box office, it might add to the buzz surrounding the remake, which is likely to help Karan in the long run.