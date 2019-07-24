Dear Comrade Pre-release Business Report: A Career-best For Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, the undisputed leader of the 'Rowdy Army', became a household name when the 2017 release Arjun Reddy opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. Thereafter, he struck gold with Geetha Govindam and Taxiwala, which worked wonders for his career. With three successful films under his belt, Vijay Deverakonda is waiting for the release of Dear Comrade, one of the biggest movies of the year.

Dear Comrade has created a great of buzz amongst fans for a variety of reasons, which indicates that it might take a good opening at the box office. Now, here is some big news for all the 'Rowdies'. In an exciting development, the Dear Comrade pre-release business report is out and it bears testimony to Vijay Deverakonda's star power.

Dear Comrade's AP/TS rights have been acquired for nearly Rs 22 crore, which is an impressive figure. The film's worldwide theatrical rights have fetched Rs 34 crore, which is a career-best for Vijay Deverakonda.

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a romantic-drama with political undertones. The film marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which is one of its biggest attractions.

Dear Comrade is slated to release on July 26, 2019, in four languages (Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil), which makes it a crucial release for all concerned.

