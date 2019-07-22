Dear Comrade To Face Major Threats Because Of iSmart Shankar & Interest Of Family Audiences?
Dear Comrade is yet another major release of the month. The Vijay Deverakonda movie has been scheduled to release in theatres on July 26, 2019. The expectations are high on this film and much like the audiences, Vijay Deverakonda and team too have pinned high hopes on this venture. While there are only a few more days to go for the film's release in theatres, certain talks have been doing the rounds regarding the possible threats looming Dear Comrade. Read the article to know the complete details regarding this.
iSmart Shankar's Success
iSmart Shankar, the Ram Pothineni movie that released in the past week has won the love of the audiences. The movie has already emerged as a profitable venture and is set for a long run.
Will Dear Comrade Get Affected?
At the same time, many believe that iSmart Shankar would go on to enjoy a grand run the next weekend as well, as such is the good reports. Now, it has to be seen whether Dear Comrade's first weekend collections will be affected by iSmart Shankar or not.
Family Audiences
Dear Comrade is a movie that is expected to cater to all sections of the audiences. The promos look extremely promising and a blockbuster is written all over it. However, some of the reports claim whether it has to be seen if the film will gain the market of the family audiences or not.
The Reason
It is being said that the promos of Dear Comrade released so far has been cut to attract the youth audiences with a lot of kissing sequences. Some reports claim that this might keep the family audiences away from the movie.
However, it should be understood that if the film turns out to be good, all sections of the audiences will grace the theatres. Even in the past, we have seen a lot of films even with lip-lock sequences becoming successes. Dear Comrade is expected to overcome all these threats and emerge a major success.