Dear Comrade To Face Major Threats Because Of iSmart Shankar & Interest Of Family Audiences?

iSmart Shankar's Success

iSmart Shankar, the Ram Pothineni movie that released in the past week has won the love of the audiences. The movie has already emerged as a profitable venture and is set for a long run.

Will Dear Comrade Get Affected?

At the same time, many believe that iSmart Shankar would go on to enjoy a grand run the next weekend as well, as such is the good reports. Now, it has to be seen whether Dear Comrade's first weekend collections will be affected by iSmart Shankar or not.

Family Audiences

Dear Comrade is a movie that is expected to cater to all sections of the audiences. The promos look extremely promising and a blockbuster is written all over it. However, some of the reports claim whether it has to be seen if the film will gain the market of the family audiences or not.

The Reason

It is being said that the promos of Dear Comrade released so far has been cut to attract the youth audiences with a lot of kissing sequences. Some reports claim that this might keep the family audiences away from the movie.