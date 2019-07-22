English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dear Comrade To Face Major Threats Because Of iSmart Shankar & Interest Of Family Audiences?

    By Manu
    |

    Dear Comrade is yet another major release of the month. The Vijay Deverakonda movie has been scheduled to release in theatres on July 26, 2019. The expectations are high on this film and much like the audiences, Vijay Deverakonda and team too have pinned high hopes on this venture. While there are only a few more days to go for the film's release in theatres, certain talks have been doing the rounds regarding the possible threats looming Dear Comrade. Read the article to know the complete details regarding this.

    iSmart Shankar's Success

    iSmart Shankar, the Ram Pothineni movie that released in the past week has won the love of the audiences. The movie has already emerged as a profitable venture and is set for a long run.

    Will Dear Comrade Get Affected?

    At the same time, many believe that iSmart Shankar would go on to enjoy a grand run the next weekend as well, as such is the good reports. Now, it has to be seen whether Dear Comrade's first weekend collections will be affected by iSmart Shankar or not.

    Family Audiences

    Dear Comrade is a movie that is expected to cater to all sections of the audiences. The promos look extremely promising and a blockbuster is written all over it. However, some of the reports claim whether it has to be seen if the film will gain the market of the family audiences or not.

    The Reason

    It is being said that the promos of Dear Comrade released so far has been cut to attract the youth audiences with a lot of kissing sequences. Some reports claim that this might keep the family audiences away from the movie.

    However, it should be understood that if the film turns out to be good, all sections of the audiences will grace the theatres. Even in the past, we have seen a lot of films even with lip-lock sequences becoming successes. Dear Comrade is expected to overcome all these threats and emerge a major success.

    More DEAR COMRADE News

    Read more about: dear comrade ismart shankar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue