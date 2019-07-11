English
    Dear Comrade Trailer Review: A Treat For Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Fans

    By
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for actor Vijay Deverakonda. The young star became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a solid response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Sadly, his next release NOTA bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. The film failed to work despite its political undertones and this made things even more shocking. Luckily for the leader of the 'Rowdy Army', Taxiwala did better than expected and helped him end the year on a positive note.

    Now, here is some big news for all Vijay Deverakonda fans out there. In an exciting development, the official trailer of Dear Comrade has been released and it is a treat for movie buffs as it features the young star in a brand new avatar.

    Not surprisingly, the Dear Comrade trailer has taken social media by storm with several movie buffs praising it big time.

    Naveen Kumar

    Full energetic tralier love drma cllg all good commerical enteritnent. waiting for. Rowdy to watch the thereate july 26th all the best ssmb 😘😘😘fans

    Pradeep Kumar

    One more Blockbuster macha... Get ready folksssssssss.. All the best to rowdy fans from Young Rebel star Prabhas and Power star Pavan Kalyan fans 💐💐💐

    Sunitha Shetty

    Original Natural Star. Actor Par Excellence with Rigid Histrionics. Naturalism doesn't exist beyond you, Mohanlal, Naseeruddin Shah 😎

    Vineeth Roy

    I guess it's an emotional ride beyond Arjun Reddy....all the best rowdy....so eager to witness the journey from Kakinada to Kashmir

    Priyal Hedau

    I swear I was looking for the trailer last night. Today it is in front of me.Though I Didn't understood a single word bt it's so good to watch trailer. Plz next time add captions .

    Srinivas

    This is the best trailer I have seen after Arjun Reddy!!!college politics with fights,drama,fighting for what you love!!this has justified the tagline!!!!!

    Dear Comrade, featuring Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

    Dear Comrade Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Floors Fans With His New Avatar

