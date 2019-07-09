English
    Dear Comrade Trailer To Release On This Date; Vijay Deverakonda Fans Are Excited

    Last year, young actor Vijay Deverakonda gave solid proof of his star power when Geetha Govindam opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, featuring the Rowdy in the role of a simpleton, clicked with youngsters due to its youthful vibe and fun-filled storyline. Unfortunately for the young 'Rowdy', NOTA proved to be a dud. Luckily, he bounced back with Taxiwala, which exceeded expectations.

    With 2018 in the past, Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, slated to release later this month. The film, one of the big releases of 2019, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is some terrific news for Vijay Deverakonda fans.

    Dear Comrade

    In an exciting development, the Dear Comrade trailer is all set to be launched in four languages (Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam) on Thursday (July 11, 2019) at 11.11 AM. The buzz is that the trailer will be quite a gripping affair.

    Dear Comrade, featuring a love story set against a political backdrop, has been directed by Bharat Kamma and will be released in all four South languages. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and marks her second collaboration with her Geetha Govindam co-star.

    So, are you looking forward to Dear Comrade? Will its trailer live up to expectations? Comments, please!

    Dear Comrade: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Movie Gets Delayed Again For This Reason?

    dear comrade vijay deverakonda
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
