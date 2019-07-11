Dear Comrade Trailer Upsets Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Fans, Leads To This Speculation

There's no denying that 2019 was a year of mixed fortunes for Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna. In August, she became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a terrific response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The film featuring her as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda, clicked with the younger generation and this helped it exceed expectations. Unfortunately for Rashmika, her next release Devadas under-performed at the box office despite receiving fair reviews.

With the year of mixed fortunes behind her, Rashmika is in the limelight due to Dear Comrade, one of the biggest movies of 2019. The film, marking her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda, has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs, which is a positive sign. The Dear Comrade trailer was released this morning and it took social media by storm in no time.

Interestingly, the trailer also upset some fans as it doesn't mention the release date. While the team had initially stated that the film would hit screens on July 26, 2019, the latest development suggests these plans might change at the last minute.

This is a developing situation and one is likely to get clarity once an official announcement is made.

Dear Comrade, a romantic-drama with a political backdrop, has been directed by Bharath Kamma and is slated to release in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam).

