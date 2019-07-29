English
    Dear Comrade: Will This Drastic Step Save Vijay Deverakonda's Movie From Being A Dud?

    By
    |

    After delivering hits such as Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, young star Vijay Deverakonda is currently in the limelight due to Dear Comrade that hit screens on Friday (July 26, 2019) and opened on a fair note. Despite raking in the moolah, the film never connected with the masses, which resulted in it having an ordinary first weekend. Now, here is some big news for the 'Rowdy Army'.

    A Corrective Measure

    In an unexpected development, the makers of Dear Comrade have trimmed the movie by nearly 14 minutes and released the edited version in theatres. Most critics described the film's length as its biggest weakness. As such, the general feeling is that trimming the movie is nothing more than an obvious corrective measure.

    A Little Too Late?

    The corrective measure might, however, have come a bit too late as Dear Comrade is struggling at the box office. It is likely to witness a major drop in collections today (July 29, 2019), which might add to its worries. Moreover, Dear Comrade is set to be a major disaster in the Ceded region where the overall recovery is going to be less than 50 per cent. The film has failed to impress in the mass centres as well.

    About Dear Comrade

    Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a romantic-drama that features Vijay Deverakonda in a new avatar and marks his second collaboration with his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Unlike Vijay Deverakonda's previous releases, Dear Comrade has released in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam), which makes it the biggest movie of the young star's career.

    On The Work Front...

    With Dear Comrade in theatres, Vijay Deverakonda is likely to turn his attention to his movie with Aishwarya Rajesh, which is touted to be a romantic-drama. He also has Hero in his kitty. However, the buzz is that the sports-drama has been 'shelved indefinitely'. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the Kannada biggie Pogaru, featuring Dhruva Sarja in the lead.

    So, will trimming Dear Comrade revive its fortunes at the box office? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
