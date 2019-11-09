Dear Comrade TRP Ratings: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Fails To Beat VIP 2!

The Date Of Premiere

Dear Comrade made its television premiere as a Diwali special. The movie was aired on Gemini TV on October 27, 2019, at 5 PM. Importantly, Dear Comrade was the only prominent film of the year to make its television premiere during the festival season and hence, the expectations were definitely high.

TRP Ratings

According to a few reports, Dear Comrade registered a TRP rating of 5.47 for its television premiere. Well, much more was expected from the premiere, especially considering the popularity that it attained after its Amazon Prime release.

Fails To Beat VIP 2

Interestingly, the Telugu version of VIP 2, starring Dhanush in the lead role, also premiered during the Diwali season. VIP 2 went on to overtake Dear Comrade as the Dhanush starrer reportedly went on to register a TRP of 6.02.

Vijay Deverakonda's Best Performing Movie

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Geetha Govindam was a tremendous success on television as well. The movie had registered a record TRP rating of 20.8 with its television premiere that happened last year. Interestingly, Geetha Govindam was also telecast during the Diwali season and received a TRP rating of 3.06, which again is pretty impressive considering it was not a television premiere.