Dear Comrade TRP Ratings: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Fails To Beat VIP 2!
Dear Comrade had come to theatres as one among the most-awaited films of the year. Vijay Deverakonda's first release of 2019 promised to be a good romantic-entertainer but the movie couldn't satisfy the audiences completely despite being a decent attempt. Later, the flick gained widespread attention upon its Amazon Prime release. Most recently, the film made its television premiere as well but the reports that have come up regarding the TRP ratings reveal that the Vijay Deverakonda starrer has had a disappointing outing on television. Read to know further details regarding this.
The Date Of Premiere
Dear Comrade made its television premiere as a Diwali special. The movie was aired on Gemini TV on October 27, 2019, at 5 PM. Importantly, Dear Comrade was the only prominent film of the year to make its television premiere during the festival season and hence, the expectations were definitely high.
TRP Ratings
According to a few reports, Dear Comrade registered a TRP rating of 5.47 for its television premiere. Well, much more was expected from the premiere, especially considering the popularity that it attained after its Amazon Prime release.
Fails To Beat VIP 2
Interestingly, the Telugu version of VIP 2, starring Dhanush in the lead role, also premiered during the Diwali season. VIP 2 went on to overtake Dear Comrade as the Dhanush starrer reportedly went on to register a TRP of 6.02.
Vijay Deverakonda's Best Performing Movie
Vijay Deverakonda starrer Geetha Govindam was a tremendous success on television as well. The movie had registered a record TRP rating of 20.8 with its television premiere that happened last year. Interestingly, Geetha Govindam was also telecast during the Diwali season and received a TRP rating of 3.06, which again is pretty impressive considering it was not a television premiere.