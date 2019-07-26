English
    Dear Comrade Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Vijay Deverakonda Movie

    By
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most popular young heroes in Tollywood. The leader of the 'Rowdy Army' is currently in the limelight due to his eagerly-awaited movie Dear Comrade, slated to hit screens today (July 26, 2019). The film, directed by newcomer Bharat Kamma, is a romantic-drama set against a political backdrop, which marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

    Dear Comrade has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans as it features quite a few intense romantic scenes between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika. During a recent interaction with the media, the NOTA hero had said that he does not like the term 'lip-lock' as it trivialises things big time.

    Dear Comrade

    "I don't like the word - lip-lock. You guys write about objectification....its kissing.. it's an emotion like anger... when we cry it is an emotion, when we kiss it is an emotion and it's not lip-locking... whenever I read lip-lock.. I'm like what the f**k...I really dislike it," (sic) Vijay Deverakonda had said.

    The first shows of Dear Comrade are underway and here is the Twitter review

    Akhil Sravan Kumar @sravannerella00

    #Comrade is the one who understands and fights with you to achieve something greater than I and we. Watching #DearComrade proves that. You need real patience, strength, and control over your emotions to watch this. Entered the theater wanting to be a comrade, and became a hater

    Eshwar Tarakian @EV9999_Tweetz

    @TheDeverakonda ok from his side as impulsive comrade @iamRashmika was good but dubbing was huge let down in many scenes..#bharatkamma director took so much time to come to point (so many slow moments second half) #dearcomrade #dearcomradereview one time watchable..

    Review @ReviewBond

    #DearComrade has some brilliant writing in it. The performances by @TheDeverakonda@iamRashmika are top notch. It's slowly narrated at parts. Main plot is executed well. Title justification is done. Congrats team! #DearComradereview #DearComradeOnJuly26th #VijayDevarakonda

    . @Raamu_hyd

    OMG! What did I just see.. SPLENDID, MINDBLOWING.. I just saw a Visual Brilliance and Spellbounding performances from

    @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika The tunes are still haunting me.. MASTERPIECE I say..

    #Dearcomrade

    (Social media posts are unedited)

