Dear Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda’s Movie To Deal With S*xual Harassment? Here’s What We Know

Vijay Deverakonda, the resident 'Rowdy' of Tollywood, is currently gearing up for the release of Dear Comrade, one of the biggest movies of his career. The film, directed by Bharat Kamma, features the heartthrob in an intense avatar and touches upon student politics. It also marks his second collaboration with his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is a major update about Dear Comrade.

According to a leading website, Dear Comrade is going to touch upon sexual harassment in sports. Rashmika plays the role of a cricketer who is harassed by her coach. The rest of the plot revolves around how she deals with the unpleasant situation.

Sexual harassment at the workplace became a topic of discussion last year when the likes of Radha Ravi and Vairamuthu were accused of behaving 'inappropriately' with women. It will be worth watching if Dear Comrade deals with the burning issue in a sensitive manner.

Dear Comrade is slated to hit screens on July 26, 2019, in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), which makes it a crucial release for all concerned. Recently, while talking about the film, Vijay Deverakonda had indicated that some sections of the media had trivialised Dear Comrade by highlighting his 'lip-lock' with the Kodava beauty.

"I don't like the word - lip-lock. You guys write about objectification....its kissing.. it's an emotion like anger... when we cry it is an emotion, when we kiss it is an emotion and it's not lip-locking... whenever I read lip-lock.. I'm like what the f**k...I really dislike it," (sic) he had said.

Interestingly, last year, Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam and Taxiwala emerged runaway hits. He will be hoping to get another hit with Dear Comrade.

So, are you looking forward to Dear Comrade? Comments, please!