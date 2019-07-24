English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dear Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda’s Movie To Deal With S*xual Harassment? Here’s What We Know

    By
    |

    Vijay Deverakonda, the resident 'Rowdy' of Tollywood, is currently gearing up for the release of Dear Comrade, one of the biggest movies of his career. The film, directed by Bharat Kamma, features the heartthrob in an intense avatar and touches upon student politics. It also marks his second collaboration with his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is a major update about Dear Comrade.

    According to a leading website, Dear Comrade is going to touch upon sexual harassment in sports. Rashmika plays the role of a cricketer who is harassed by her coach. The rest of the plot revolves around how she deals with the unpleasant situation.

    Dear Comrade

    Sexual harassment at the workplace became a topic of discussion last year when the likes of Radha Ravi and Vairamuthu were accused of behaving 'inappropriately' with women. It will be worth watching if Dear Comrade deals with the burning issue in a sensitive manner.

    Dear Comrade is slated to hit screens on July 26, 2019, in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), which makes it a crucial release for all concerned. Recently, while talking about the film, Vijay Deverakonda had indicated that some sections of the media had trivialised Dear Comrade by highlighting his 'lip-lock' with the Kodava beauty.

    "I don't like the word - lip-lock. You guys write about objectification....its kissing.. it's an emotion like anger... when we cry it is an emotion, when we kiss it is an emotion and it's not lip-locking... whenever I read lip-lock.. I'm like what the f**k...I really dislike it," (sic) he had said.

    Interestingly, last year, Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam and Taxiwala emerged runaway hits. He will be hoping to get another hit with Dear Comrade.

    So, are you looking forward to Dear Comrade? Comments, please!

    More DEAR COMRADE News

    Read more about: dear comrade vijay deverakonda
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue