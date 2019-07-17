Nani A Bigger Hero Than Vijay Deverakonda? 'Rowdies' Are Shocked

Gang Leader Magic

According to latest reports, his upcoming film Gang Lander has raked in nearly Rs 8.5 crore as pre-release revenue in Nizam and proved that Nani is the most bankable 'tier-2' star in Tollywood.

Nani Beats Vijay Deverakonda

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade raked in merely Rs 7.1 crore as pre-release revenue in Nizam, which means that the Eega star has scored a big win over the leader of the 'Rowdy Army'. Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after heroes in T-town today and this makes Nani's win even more memorable.

About Gang Leader

Gang Leader, featuring Nani in a massy avatar, is of the most important releases of the star's career. The film, directed by Vikram K Kumar, features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the MCA star. Actors Lakshmi and Saranya too are a part of the cast. Interestingly, Mega fans are too happy about the film as Gang Leader is also the title of a yesteryear movie starring Chiranjeevi.

Are You Ready, Comrades?

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a romantic drama that features Vijay Deverakonda in an intense new avatar. The film stars Kodava girl Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with her Geetha Govindam co-star. Dear Comrade will hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada).

So, is Nani a bigger star than Vijay Deverakonda? Comments, please!