Dear Comrade Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Steady Performance!

US Box Office

After the good opening that Dear Comrade enjoyed at the US box office, the film reportedly went on to cross the $500K mark on its second day. This is definitely a big achievement and the film is expected to reach new heights with Sunday collections as well.

In Kerala

If reports are to be believed, Dear Comrade went on to enjoy an equally good second day at Kerala box office with family audiences also pouring in to the theatres in large numbers. With the film having registered a good number of house full shows, Dear Comrade is expected to have taken its toll to above Rs 1.5 crore from the first 2 days.

In Other Centres

The Tamil dubbed version has opened to good reception in theatres across Tamil Nadu. Especially, the film is performing pretty well in Chennai. Day 2 was also pretty good for the movie. On the other hand, Dear Comrade has been doing a decent business in Karnataka as well. On Saturday, the film even turned out to be the highest grossing movie in Bengaluru.

Day 2 At Worldwide Box Office

Considering the film's performance in various centres, Dear Comrade is expected to have made a share of around Rs 7-crore on its second day at the worldwide box office. It seems like the film has successfully crossed the Rs 16-crore mark share at the global box office. Let us wait for the official updates to know more about this.