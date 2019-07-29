English
    Dear Comrade Worldwide Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Did It Meet Expectations?

    By Staff
    |

    Dear Comrade, the Vijay Deverkonda movie was one among the big releases of Friday (July 26, 2019). It released in four different languages and the movie opened big as expected. If the reports are to be believed, the film made a share of around Rs 2.5 crore on day 3 from AP/TS regions. Reports suggest that there has been a decline in the collections of the movie in AP/TS regions. How well did the movie perform in other centres on its first weekend? Read Dear Comrade Worldwide Box Office Collections (3 Days) report to know more.

    Dear Comrade At US Box Office

    Dear Comrade opened on a solid note at the US Box Office. But there was a slight decline in the collections on Saturday. However, the film has performed well so far and is expected to have touched $700K from the first three days of run at the US Box Office.

    Dear Comrade In Chennai

    Dear Comrade has done a good business at the Chennai box office with the film going past the Rs 30 lakh mark within the first two days. The movie is expected to have grossed above Rs 45 lakh on the opening weekend.

    Dear Comrade At Kerala Box Office

    Kerala has been one among the best performing centres for Dear Comrade. It opened big by collecting above Rs 80 lakh on day 1. It seems like the movie has made a gross collection of above Rs 2 crore on its opening weekend, which are big numbers for a dubbed movie in recent times.

    Dear Comrade Worldwide Collections (3 Days)

    Dear Comrade has reportedly witnessed a decline in collections at the AP/TS box office. However, it is doing good business in other regions. Going by the reports that have been doing the rounds, Dear Comrade is expected to have grossed above Rs 20 crore share from the first weekend of run.

    Dear Comrade has performed up to the expectations in regions outside AP/TS. But, more was expected from the movie in AP/TS regions. However, the Monday test will be crucial for the movie to determine whether the film will go on to sustain at the box office or not.

    Read more about: dear comrade vijay deverakonda
