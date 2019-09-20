English
    Decomposed Dead Body Found In Nagarjuna's Farmhouse; Suicide Suspected

    In a piece of shocking news, a decomposed body of an unidentified person was found in the farmhouse of Telugu actor Nagarjuna in Papireddyguda village in Telangana on Wednesday.

    Decomposed Dead Body Found In Nagarjunas Farmhouse; Suicide Suspected

    It is being said that Nagarjuna had plans to cultivate an organic garden in the farmhouse and he had hired the service of farming experts to prepare the farmland spread over 40 acres for the same. The whole issue came up when the agriculture workers identified a dead body after they were disturbed by a foul smell from an abandoned building on the property.

    They were shocked after seeing the decomposed body after they went inside to inspect the smell.

    Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, stated that investigations were taken up based on an Aadhaar card and a photograph found near the body.

    The deceased was identified as Pandu, a native of Papireddyguda village. Reportedly, the 30-year-old man left his home three years ago in 2016. They even showed a suicide note in which he has mentioned that no one was responsible for his death. He had also said that he did not want to marry or have children. He had also said that his share of family property (Rs 19 lakh) be given to his mother.

    It is being said that the farmland was left unused for a long time, which was why the body was not discovered earlier. The police reportedly suspected that the death could have taken place around six months ago.

    As far as work is concerned, the 60-year-old actor is currently being kept busy with the Telugu version of Bigg Boss. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, where he was paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The movie didn't do too well at the box office and ended up a flop.

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
