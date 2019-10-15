Did Allu Arjun Decide To Clash With Mahesh Babu In Order To Win Back The Support Of 'Mega' Fans?
Allu Arjun, last seen in the box office dud Naa Peru Surya, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, featuring Bunny in a new avatar, will clash at the ticket window with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru on January 12, 2020, and this has ruffled a few feathers. Now it seems that Allu Arjun decided to lock horns with 'Prince' in order to win back the support of 'Mega' fans, who are upset with the 'Stylish' hero for ignoring Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
Will The Trick Work?
'Mega' fans consider 'Super Star' supporters to be their arch rivals. As such, there is no question of them supporting Sarileru Neekevvaru. The grapevine suggests that by releasing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo alongside Mahesh Babu's film, Allu Arjun is indirectly forcing the Mega brigade to support his movie.
Desperate Times?
Allu Arjun's last film Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office while failing to impress critics. Many feel, this forced him to take a hiatus and finalise his next movie with utmost care. As such, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a make or break affair for him, which means he desperately needs the support of 'Mega' fans.
The Background
In case you did not know, rumour has it that Allu Arjun is not on good terms with Ram Charan. The Duvvadda Jagannadham star refrained from promoting Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and this fuelled speculations of major issues between the two. Moreover, Allu Arjun recently also hinted at a split between the Konidelas and the Allus, hurting Mega fans big time.
The Road Ahead...
Once Ala Vaikunthapurramloo arrives in theatres, Allu Arjun is likely to turn his attention to AA 20, directed by Sukumar. The film, originally supposed to star Mahesh Babu, will feature Bunny in a new avatar. The 36-year-old might also team up with mass director Boyapati Srinu in the near future.