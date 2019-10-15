Did Allu Arjun Decide To Clash With Mahesh Babu In Order To Win Back The Support Of 'Mega' Fans?

Will The Trick Work?

'Mega' fans consider 'Super Star' supporters to be their arch rivals. As such, there is no question of them supporting Sarileru Neekevvaru. The grapevine suggests that by releasing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo alongside Mahesh Babu's film, Allu Arjun is indirectly forcing the Mega brigade to support his movie.

Desperate Times?

Allu Arjun's last film Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office while failing to impress critics. Many feel, this forced him to take a hiatus and finalise his next movie with utmost care. As such, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a make or break affair for him, which means he desperately needs the support of 'Mega' fans.

The Background

In case you did not know, rumour has it that Allu Arjun is not on good terms with Ram Charan. The Duvvadda Jagannadham star refrained from promoting Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and this fuelled speculations of major issues between the two. Moreover, Allu Arjun recently also hinted at a split between the Konidelas and the Allus, hurting Mega fans big time.

The Road Ahead...

Once Ala Vaikunthapurramloo arrives in theatres, Allu Arjun is likely to turn his attention to AA 20, directed by Sukumar. The film, originally supposed to star Mahesh Babu, will feature Bunny in a new avatar. The 36-year-old might also team up with mass director Boyapati Srinu in the near future.