    Did Allu Arjun Oust This Actor From His Next Movie? What Is The Truth?

    Allu Arjun fans have been wanting to see their star back on the big screen and as everyone knows, his next film is with director Trivikram Srinivas. Of late, a few rumours had come up regarding this project that has been tentatively named AA 19 and that too in connection with the casting of the film.

    Rumour had it that popular comedian Pruthvi was ousted from the project due to the insistence of Allu Arjun. Speculations spread like wildfire that Mega Heroes are not willing to work with Prudhvi, since he had supported YSR CP during the elections and made some accusations against Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

    However, it seems like all these rumours have been busted. One of the recent reports by Gulte has shed some light on this. According to the report, Allu Arjun's next movie features a few combination sequences between Posani Krishna Murali and Prudhvi. However, Posani Krishna Murali got hospitalised recently and his scenes had to be rescheduled. Hence, the makers asked Prudhvi to reschedule his dates but he wasn't ready for that. It is being said that the makers were left with no other option than replacing Prudhvi with another actor.

    Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas movie's shoot is currently progressing. It is being said that the stylish star would be seen portraying the role of an IT employee in this film. The film has a huge star cast and also marks the comeback of popular Bollywood actress Tabu to Tollywood after a brief break.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
