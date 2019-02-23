Did Kajal Aggarwal Just Confirm That She Has Found Her Prince Charming?

There's no denying that the gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and successful stars in Tollywood today. The stylish lady is held in high regard thanks to her good looks, down-to-earth nature and charming personality. During what has been a good career, Kajal has worked with some of the most sought-after stars in the industry and this has gone a long way in establishing herr as a force to be reckoned with.

Now, here is some exciting news for the Yevadu star's fans. Kajal recently posted a message that read 'I Love You'. As expected, this has led to speculation about her having found her 'prince charming'.

Kajal usually keeps her personal life under wraps. However, she had recently hinted that she is not in a hurry to get married. As such, it will be interesting to see whether this speculation turns out to be true or not.

Interestingly, 2018 was a pretty eventful year for Kajal. She received rave reviews for her performance in Awe. She also acted in films such as Kavacham and MLA.

At present, she has Sai Bellamkonda's Sita, Paris Paris and Indian 2 in her kitty. All in all, 2019 is going to be a busy year for Kajal.