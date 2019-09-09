Did Naga Chaitanya just confirm Samantha Akkineni Is Pregnant?

Naga Chaitanya, the undisputed 'Yuva Samrat' of Telugu cinema, is considered to be one of the humblest and most talented stars of his generation. Now, the Akkineni hero is in the limelight for a sweet reason. During a recent interview with Tupaki, Chay opened up about his personal life and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Answering a question about having kids with Samantha Akkineni, he said that 'it will happen soon', which grabbed plenty of attention.

In case, you did not know, some time ago, it was reported that Samantha Akkineni is set to take a break from films as she is pregnant with her first child. As such, many feel that by saying 'it will happen soon', Naga Chaitanya has indirectly confirmed that his wife is indeed in the family way. One is likely to get more clarity in the near future.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Venky Mama, featuring him as the parallel lead alongside 'Victory' Venkatesh. On the other hand, Samantha currently has the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty, which has her paired opposite Sharwanand. Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi had received rave reviews for their crackling chemistry in 96, which means that fans are bound to have high expectations from the 'Akkineni Bahu' and the young hero.