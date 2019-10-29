    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Did Poonam Kaur Take An Indirect Dig At Pawan Kalyan With Her Recent Tweet?

      Poonam Kaur is a popular name in the Telugu film industry and now, she is in the news, but for a controversial reason. Most recently, a tweet from a handle, supposed to be owned by her, turned out to be the talk of social media. In the tweet, she's seen talking about leadership. "A liar can become a politician but never a leader .... #justathought," (sic) she supposedly penned on Twitter. Well, this statement has not gone down well with all. The comments to this tweet give a picture that a few netizens believe she might have taken an indirect dig at Pawan Kalyan with her thoughts. These developments have irked the Jana Sena leader's fans.

      Meanwhile, it is also being said that it was a random tweet and Poonam didn't really intend to target Pawan Kalyan. The tweet has received mixed reactions from the netizens. It is also to be noted that the tweet has come from an unverified handle and hence, the authenticity cannot be assured.

      Earlier this year, a fake audio clip of the actress in which she was said to be talking about Pawan Kalyan was doing the rounds. However, Poonam was quick to react to the same and stated that the tape was fabricated in a bid to tarnish her reputation. She also added that certain people are turning to such tactics to gain political mileage.

      "I do not know who is behind this. I complained to the police about the online harassment I was facing for the last two years and requested them to take action. I wish that no woman should undergo what I went through in the last two years. It was done by some people just for some political agenda, and spoiling a woman's life in the wake is a mistake. I have full trust in the police that they will take necessary action," the actress had mentioned back then while speaking to the media.

