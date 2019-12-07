Did Rashmika Mandanna Miss Out On Jersey Hindi Remake For Being Pricey? Actress Reacts

A few days ago, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna missed out on the Hindi remake of Jersey as she had asked for a huge remuneration, and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. Now, the Geetha Govindam star has rubbished the rumours and said that she turned down the offer due to her packed schedule. The young lady also said she does not know the meaning of 'big amount' in this context.

"I don't know what a huge amount is. If a film doesn't work out, it's not only as if the male actor's film didn't work out. It's also the female actor's film that didn't work out. It affects us as much as it affects them. It's not about the money. It's about how much you put in," she told a news agency.

Rashmika also said that the remake requires full commitment and dedication, making it a 'heavy' project.

"I am getting that opportunity because of the choices I have made till now. I don't think this choice is going to go bad. Jersey needs a lot of you. It is almost realistic. Right now, only doing commercial films, I am going insane. Imagine doing something like 'Jersey' and not being able to pull it off, "(sic) said the actress.

In case, you did not know, Jersey was a sports-drama that featured Nani in the lead and revolved around a cricketer who makes a comeback to redeem himself. It starred Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut. The Kannada star received impressive reviews for her performance, impressing most cinemagoers. Its Hindi remake stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

Coming back to Rashmika, she is awaiting the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu. The movie, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, has piqued the curiosity big time, which might work in its favour. It is slated to arrive in theatres on January 11, 2020, a day before Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.