Did Sai Pallavi Give An Ultimatum To This Star? Deets Inside!

Sai Pallavi seems to be very choosy about the projects that she commits and her filmography is proof of that. Despite the huge fan base that she enjoys, she is not in a hurry to do project after project and waits for the good ones to come.

If reports are to be believed, she will next team up with actor Rana Daggubati for a film, which would be helmed by director Venu Udugula. Reports doing the rounds suggest that the film will be a periodic flick.

However, a latest report by Indiaglitz.com claim that Sai Pallavi did put forward an ultimatum with regard to the film. If reports are to go by, Sai Pallavi said that she would be walking out of this project if a clear cut idea on when the shooting of the film would commence is not given.

It is being said that Rana Daggubati, who has been delaying the shoot due to some unavoidable reasons, had to finally decide on the dates due to the ultimatum given by Sai Pallavi, since he doesn't want the talented actress to quit the project.

If reports are to be believed, the shoot of this film will commence in June 2019. It is also being reported that the film has been titled Virat Parvam.