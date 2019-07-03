Did Vijay Deverakonda Refuse To Star In This Popular Director's Next? Rumours Go Viral

Last year, Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The film, directed by Parasuram, clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience and this helped it scale new heights at the ticket window. Sadly, his next release NOTA bombed at the box office and left his fans in a state of shock. Luckily for the young star, Taxiwala fared better than expected and helped him end his year on a good note.

Now, Vijay Deverakonda is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to reports, the young heartthrob was the original choice for the soon to be released iSmart Shankar, directed by popular director Puri Jagannadh. However, he apparently said no to the film as he was not too satisfied with the plot. Following this shock, the Paisa Vasool director approached Ram Pothineni who accepted the offer in no time. In a way, it can be said that Ram accepted what Vijay Deverakonda rejected.

iSmart Shankar, slated to hit screens on July 18, 2019, features Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal as the female leads. Bollywood actor Puneet Issar too is a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, slated to release later this month. The film is a love story set against a political backdrop and has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Dear Comrade features Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, which is one of its big highlights. The film is slated to release in all four major South Indian languages and this might help Vijay Deverakonda add a new dimension to his career.

So, did Vijay Deverakonda do the right thing by turning down iSmart Shankar? Comments, please!

