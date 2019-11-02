Dil Raju Unhappy With Sarileru Neekevvaru Team? Threatens To Quit Mahesh Babu's Film?

Producer Dil Raju, who has been associated with several blockbuster movies, is gearing for the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring mass hero Mahesh Babu and 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, is set to hit screens alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on January 12, 2020, and this has grabbed a great deal of attention. Now, it seems that Dil Raju is upset about the clash and has threatened to walk out of Sarileru Neekevvaru if it releases as planned.

Dil Raju has purchased the Nizam rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and this means that he has plenty to lose if Allu Arjun's film locks horns with Sarileru Neekevvaru. The buzz is that the makers of the Mahesh Babu movie are in a fix and might soon take a drastic step to pacify Dil Raju.

Interestingly, many in the industry feel that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has a slight edge over Sarileru Neekevvaru as it is likely to receive the support of 'Mega' fans. With Dil Raju giving an ultimatum to the team, it seems that Mahesh Babu is in a spot of bother. Either way, one is likely to get some clarity about this in the coming days.

In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer, who is scared of blood. The grapevine suggests, it has plenty of light-hearted scenes, which might leave fans in splits. Veteran actress Vijayashanthi is making her comeback to films with Sarileru Neekevvaru and this has piqued the curiosity.

On the other hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a family-drama with an emotional plot. The inside talk is that it will do full justice to the Sankranti spirit. Actors Tabu and Jayaram too are a part of the cast.

