Diwali 2019 Special Posters Of Telugu Movies: Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, & More!

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Importantly, team Sarileru Neekevvaru released two new posters of the movie. In the morning, they came up with a poster, which revealed Vijayashanti's look from the movie. Later in the evening, the team came up with a poster featuring a super stylish Mahesh Babu in it.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo

Team Ala Vaikunthapuramulo gave a befitting Diwali treat with a new poster, which has spread happiness all over. This new poster, which features all the prominent actors of the movie, is not to be missed. The poster once again assures that the movie will be a complete family entertainer.

Ruler

The title of Balakrishna's next movie has been announced through a first look poster, which hit the online circuits yesterday. The movie has been named as Ruler and the poster reveals that Balakrishna will be seen playing a cop in this movie. The movie will hit theatres on December 20, 2019.

Bheeshma

Nithiin's upcoming movie Bheeshma, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, is a movie for which audiences are waiting for. On Diwali day, the team released two posters of the film. One features the lead pair whereas the another poster featuring Nithiin in it has an action flavour.

Venky Mama

Venky Mama, the upcoming multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles, will be releasing on December 13, 2019. The team announced the release date through the Diwali special poster of the film. It has also been revealed that Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing an army officer in this film.