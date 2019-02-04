Happy Birthday Dr Rajasekhar: The Angry Star Impresses With His Intensity In The Kalki Teaser

In 2017, the much-loved Dr Rajasekhar became the talk of the town when the magnum opus PSV Garuda Vega opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from the fans. An action-thriller, it featured the veteran action hero in a new avatar and emerged as a runaway hit. The film's success helped him bounce back with style and prove his mettle once again. In fact, it can even be said that PSV Garuda Vega brought him back to relevance again.

Now, here is some more good news for the star's fans. Today(February 4, 2019), on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his eagerly-awaited movie Kalki have released its teaser. The Kalki teaser is a treat for the fans and it features the 'Angry Star' in a fierce avatar. Judging the video, the film is going to be a feast for the mass audience.

Kalki has been directed by Prashanth Varma and it is his first release after AWE. While speaking at the teaser launch, the director confirmed that a sequel to Kalki is on the cards and added that Kalki is going to be a franchise.

Nearly 70 per cent of the film's shoot has already been wrapped up. If things go as planned, it will release in May 2019.

Did you like the Kalki teaser? Comments, please!