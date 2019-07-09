Veteran Hero Says He Is Ready To Compete With Vijay Deverakonda; Rowdies Are Shocked!

In 2017, actor Dr Rajasekhar became the talk of the town when PSV Garuda Vega opened to a fair response at the box office and received rave reviews from a large section of the audience. The film, directed by Praveen Sattaru, exceeded expectations at the box office and this helped the veteran actor get his career back on track. With 2017 in the past, he is currently in the limelight as his daughter Shivathmika is set to enter Tollywood with Dorasani, slated to hit screens on July 12, 2019.

During a recent interaction with the media, Dr Rajasekhar opened up about his daughter entering movies and revealed that he has asked his kids to have 'plan B' in case things do not go as planned.

"My children dreamed of entering films since their childhood. I always told them that it is difficult to succeed in cinema field. I am here for three decades and aware that till success is there everything looks good, but if success deserts, everyone goes into depression. I too fear the same regarding my children. No one looks whether talent is there or not in a person in this field. People get flooded with offers if they have successes. One should plan what to do if they do not have success. If film industry is plan A, one should have plan B if in case failure hits," he added.

The 'Angry Star' went on to add that as he has survived in Tollywood all these years, he is now ready to lock horns with the likes of Vijay Deverakonda.

"I will be in the film industry till by last day and will compete with n number of newcomers like Vijay Devarakonda." added the hero.

This is quite a bold statement and it has the potential to give 'rowdies' sleepless nights.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajasekhar was last seen in Kalki, which tanked at the box office and failed to impress critics. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, slated to release this month.

Vijay Devarakonda Reveals That He Wanted His Brother To Be Trolled!