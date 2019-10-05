Dussehra 2019 Special Telugu Movies On Television: Maharshi, iSmart Shankar & More!

Maharshi

Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer, which emerged as a huge commercial success at the box office, is all set for its mini-screen debut. Reportedly, Maharshi will be aired on Gemini TV on October 6, 2019, at 6 pm. The film is expected to set some records as far as TRP ratings are considered.

iSmart Shankar

iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni in the lead role, is one of the most successful ventures of the recent times. The Puri Jagannaadh directorial is all set to take the mini-screen by storm. Reportedly, the film will be aired on Zee Telugu. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

Oh Baby!

Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby! is one such film that earned both commercial success and critical acclaim. The cute little movie is set to make its television premiere on Star Maa on October 7, 2019.

Thumbaa

Thumbaa is an acclaimed film that garnered the attention of Telugu movie buffs. The fantasy movie, directed by Harish Ram, is set to be screened for the mini-screen audiences. The film will make its television premiere through Star Maa on October 6, 2019.