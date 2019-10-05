Dussehra 2019 Special Telugu Movies On Television: Maharshi, iSmart Shankar & More!
Dussehra season is round the corner and Tollywood has loads to offer for movie buffs. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the Chiranjeevi starrer, hit theatres as the big release of the season. The much-hyped movie has satiated the needs of Tollywood movie lovers. For mini-screen audiences, a good number of television programmes are in the line-up for the festival season. A good number of Telugu movies will be played across various television channels in the coming days. Meanwhile, here we take you through the Telugu movies that will be making their grand television premiere in the next few days.
Maharshi
Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer, which emerged as a huge commercial success at the box office, is all set for its mini-screen debut. Reportedly, Maharshi will be aired on Gemini TV on October 6, 2019, at 6 pm. The film is expected to set some records as far as TRP ratings are considered.
iSmart Shankar
iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni in the lead role, is one of the most successful ventures of the recent times. The Puri Jagannaadh directorial is all set to take the mini-screen by storm. Reportedly, the film will be aired on Zee Telugu. The premiere date is yet to be announced.
Oh Baby!
Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby! is one such film that earned both commercial success and critical acclaim. The cute little movie is set to make its television premiere on Star Maa on October 7, 2019.
Thumbaa
Thumbaa is an acclaimed film that garnered the attention of Telugu movie buffs. The fantasy movie, directed by Harish Ram, is set to be screened for the mini-screen audiences. The film will make its television premiere through Star Maa on October 6, 2019.
Meanwhile, Star Maa has also come up with an announcement that Vinaya Vidheya Rama will be making its television premiere soon. However, they have not announced the date yet.