    Eesha Rebba Opens Up About Casting Couch In Film Industry; SHOCKING DEETS INSIDE!

    By Manu
    |

    Eesha Rebba has been in the Telugu film industry since the year 2013 and over the years, she has earned the name of being a talented actress. Within this span of time, she has been a part of both critically as well as commercially acclaimed films of Tollywood.

    With the onset of the #MeToo campaign, the talks surrounding casting couch allegations have ruled the roost and thus leaving the audiences shocked about the practices. While some of the actresses have denied anything like the existence of casting couch some of them have openly admitted that such a system does exist.

    Now, if reports are to be believed, Eesha Rebba herself has talked about casting couch practice in the film industry. According to the reports, it was in a recent interview that she opened up regarding this. Reportedly, she revealed that casting couch does exist and there is no denial about it.

    Eesha Rebba was most recently seen in the film Savyasachi in which she had essayed a cameo role. She had also essayed a crucial role in the film Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, for which she received a lot of praises. Now, the actress I set to make her big debut in Sandalwood with the upcoming film titled as SRK.

